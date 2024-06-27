South Side restaurant Lexington Betty Smokehouse shares pulled pork recipe on Cooking Up A Storm

Pullman, Chicago restaurant Lexington Betty Smokehouse shared their pulled pork recipe on Cooking Up A Storm Thursday. It will be at the NASCAR races.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was firing it up southern style Thursday, as she cooked up a storm with Lexington Betty Smokehouse.

The South Side restaurant, along with its award-winning chef, Dominique Leach, is teaming up with Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, as the official food and beverage partner for the NASCAR Street Race weekend.

Some of the tasty dishes offered this year include a pulled pork sandwich with slaw and a corn bread muffin.

Leach showed Butler how to make those sandwiches Thursday.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Recipe

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients for the pork

- 5 lb. pork shoulder

- 1 Tbsp. paprika

- 1 Tbsp. Chili Powder

- 1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

- 1 Tbsp. Garlic Powder

- 1 Tbsp. Onion Powder

- 1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt

- 1 Tbsp. Black pepper

- 1 tsp. Cumin

Ingredients for the barbecue sauce

- 1.5 cups ketchup

- 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

- 2 Tbsp. Molasses

- 2 garlic cloves, minced or grated

- 1/4 cup cider vinegar

- 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

- 2 tsp. sweet or hot paprika

- 1 tsp. black pepper

- 1 tsp. dry mustard powder

- Pinch of cayenne

- Dash of hot sauce, more to taste

Ingredients for the slaw

- 1 small head green cabbage, outer leaves removed, shredded (about 1.5 pounds)

-1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

- 3/4 cup mayonnaise

- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar

- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

- 1 tsp. coarse kosher salt

- Black pepper

- Sliced pickles, for sandwich

Combine all ingredients for the dry rub.

Season the meat generously with spice rub. If you have time, let meat rest for an hour or two at room temperature, or refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Heat grill to 300 degrees. Cook pork indirectly on the grill for 3 to 4 hours or until the meat's internal temperature reads 180 degrees on a meat thermometer.

About 30 minutes before the pork is finished cooking, make the barbecue sauce by combining all ingredients in a medium pot. Simmer over medium-low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce has deepened in color.

Remove the pork from the grill. Transfer it to a casserole dish or a half aluminum pan. Make a barbecue slurry using 1/2-cup each of barbecue sauce and water. Cover the half pan with aluminum foil. Braise the pork to an internal temperature of 200 degrees or pull-apart tender.

To make slaw, combine cabbage and onion in a large bowl. In a separate small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Add dressing to cabbage and toss well.

Serve pulled pork with sauce, slaw, and pickles on a brioche bun.

Corn Bread Muffin Recipe

Yield: 24 muffins

Dry Ingredients

- 2 cups Flour

- 2 cups Cornmeal

- 1 cup Sugar

- 2 Tbsp. Baking Powder

- 1 tsp Salt

Wet Ingredients

- 1 cup Milk

- 1 cup Melted butter

- 3 Eggs

Preheat the oven to 350. Line a muffin tin with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and melted butter.

Mix all the dry ingredients together.

Combine the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients. Mix thoroughly and make sure all ingredients are combined.

Scoop the cornbread batter evenly amongst the muffin pans, filling each liner about full.

Bake for 10 minutes, turn the tray, and then cook for another 10 minutes. Test the doneness of the muffin with a toothpick.

When the muffins are done, brush them with butter and enjoy while warm.

Visit www.lexingtonbetty.com for more information on Lexington Betty Smokehouse, located at 756 E. 111th St., in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.