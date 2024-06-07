WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend schedule, live concerts and festival information

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 7, 2024 6:02PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for its second year on July 6 and 7, but it's not just a car race, it's a whole festival of live entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Grant Park will be transformed into a wonderland for NASCAR lovers, music fans, and families out to enjoy the post-July 4 holiday weekend.

Find more information about NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024 here or about street closures, parking restrictions before, during and after the weekend here

Live music in Grant Park

This year's Street Race weekend features performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Saturday, The Chainsmokers and The Black Keys will perform in Grant Park.

Sunday, Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina will headline the Grant Park concerts.

The main stage will also host a special 40th anniversary House Music 40 Showcase from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

Click here for more event information.

NASCAR weekend schedule for Chicago Street Race 2024

All times in Central Time.

Saturday, July 6

8:45 a.m.: NASCAR Village at Butler Field and entry gates open

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions

11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.: House Music 40 Showcase on the Main Stage

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 (50 laps)

Post-race: Mobil 1 Victory Lane celebration

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: The Black Keys on the Main Stage

7 p.m.: NASCAR Chicago Street Race Driver reveal on the Main Stage

Appx. 8 p.m.: The Chainsmokers on the Main Stage

Sunday, July 7

9 a.m.: NASCAR Village at Butler Field and entry gates open

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Lauren Alaina on the Main Stage

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Keith Urban on the Main Stage

2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 (75 laps)

Post-race: Mobil 1 Victory Lane celebration

Schedule is subject to change.

NASCAR Chicago merchandise will be for sale at the festival, as well as on the NASCAR Chicago Street Race website.

What am I allowed and not allowed to bring to the race and festival?

There are strict rules about what is and is not allowed past the gates of NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Allowed:

  • One clear bag no larger than 12" x 12" x 6". Clear plastic bags are limited to small purses, totes and drawstring bags. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited.

  • Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 6" or smaller do not need to be clear, but cannot have more than one pocket

  • Collapsible chairs without chair bag

  • Ziplock bags no larger than gallon size

  • Hydration packs are allowed but must no more than two additional pockets and must be emptied of all liquid

  • Binoculars

  • Blankets, sheets, towels

  • Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick, which cannot obstruct any other fan's view of the event

  • Stadium seat cushions with no metal

  • Non-aerosol sunscreen in containers 3.4 oz. or less

  • Empty reusable plastic water bottles and hydration packs for refilling

  • Cameras without detachable lenses and other accessories like mounts, tripods and selfie sticks

Prohibited:

  • Baby strollers

  • Weapons or explosives of any kind, including firearms, knives, utility tools, chains and fireworks

  • Aerosol containers of any kind

  • Coolers of any kind

  • Any professional audio, video or photographic equipment

  • Drones or other remove flying or ground devices

  • Pets, except service animals as defined by the ADA

  • Noisemakers or air horns

  • Laser pointers

  • Frisbees, footballs or other entertainment devices thrown in the air

  • Balloons

  • Hammocks

  • Large chains or spiked jewelry

  • Bicycles or locks inside festival grounds; free bike parking is located near the festival entry

  • Outside food or drink

  • Illegal or illicit substances

  • Displays of the confederate flag

  • Glass, metal or ceramic containers, or plastic tubing

  • Wheeled transportation (including skateboard, roller blades, wagons, hover boards, carts etc.)

  • Tents, canopies or other shade structures

  • Obscene or indecent signs, blankets, or apparel

For a complete list of all gate entry rules and examples of prohibited items, click here.

All Chicago parks prohibit smoking and vaping.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW