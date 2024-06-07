2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend schedule, live concerts and festival information

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for its second year on July 6 and 7, but it's not just a car race, it's a whole festival of live entertainment and fun for the whole family.
Grant Park will be transformed into a wonderland for NASCAR lovers, music fans, and families out to enjoy the post-July 4 holiday weekend.
Find more information about NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024 here or about street closures, parking restrictions before, during and after the weekend here
This year's Street Race weekend features performances from some of the biggest names in music.
Saturday, The Chainsmokers and The Black Keys will perform in Grant Park.
Sunday, Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina will headline the Grant Park concerts.
The main stage will also host a special 40th anniversary House Music 40 Showcase from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.
Click here for more event information.
All times in Central Time.
8:45 a.m.: NASCAR Village at Butler Field and entry gates open
9 a.m. - 11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions
11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.: House Music 40 Showcase on the Main Stage
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 (50 laps)
Post-race: Mobil 1 Victory Lane celebration
5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: The Black Keys on the Main Stage
7 p.m.: NASCAR Chicago Street Race Driver reveal on the Main Stage
Appx. 8 p.m.: The Chainsmokers on the Main Stage
9 a.m.: NASCAR Village at Butler Field and entry gates open
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Lauren Alaina on the Main Stage
1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Keith Urban on the Main Stage
2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 (75 laps)
Post-race: Mobil 1 Victory Lane celebration
Schedule is subject to change.
NASCAR Chicago merchandise will be for sale at the festival, as well as on the NASCAR Chicago Street Race website.
There are strict rules about what is and is not allowed past the gates of NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
For a complete list of all gate entry rules and examples of prohibited items, click here.
All Chicago parks prohibit smoking and vaping.