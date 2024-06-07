2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend schedule, live concerts and festival information

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for its second year on July 6 and 7, but it's not just a car race, it's a whole festival of live entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Grant Park will be transformed into a wonderland for NASCAR lovers, music fans, and families out to enjoy the post-July 4 holiday weekend.

Find more information about NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024 here or about street closures, parking restrictions before, during and after the weekend here

Live music in Grant Park

This year's Street Race weekend features performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Saturday, The Chainsmokers and The Black Keys will perform in Grant Park.

Sunday, Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina will headline the Grant Park concerts.

The main stage will also host a special 40th anniversary House Music 40 Showcase from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

Click here for more event information.

NASCAR weekend schedule for Chicago Street Race 2024

All times in Central Time.

Saturday, July 6

8:45 a.m.: NASCAR Village at Butler Field and entry gates open

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions

11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.: House Music 40 Showcase on the Main Stage

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 (50 laps)

Post-race: Mobil 1 Victory Lane celebration

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: The Black Keys on the Main Stage

7 p.m.: NASCAR Chicago Street Race Driver reveal on the Main Stage

Appx. 8 p.m.: The Chainsmokers on the Main Stage

Sunday, July 7

9 a.m.: NASCAR Village at Butler Field and entry gates open

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Lauren Alaina on the Main Stage

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Keith Urban on the Main Stage

2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 (75 laps)

Post-race: Mobil 1 Victory Lane celebration

Schedule is subject to change.

NASCAR Chicago merchandise will be for sale at the festival, as well as on the NASCAR Chicago Street Race website.

What am I allowed and not allowed to bring to the race and festival?

There are strict rules about what is and is not allowed past the gates of NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Allowed:

One clear bag no larger than 12" x 12" x 6". Clear plastic bags are limited to small purses, totes and drawstring bags. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited .

. Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 6" or smaller do not need to be clear, but cannot have more than one pocket

Collapsible chairs without chair bag

chair bag Ziplock bags no larger than gallon size

Hydration packs are allowed but must no more than two additional pockets and must be emptied of all liquid

Binoculars

Blankets, sheets, towels

Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick, which cannot obstruct any other fan's view of the event

Stadium seat cushions with no metal

Non-aerosol sunscreen in containers 3.4 oz. or less

Empty reusable plastic water bottles and hydration packs for refilling

Cameras without detachable lenses and other accessories like mounts, tripods and selfie sticks

Prohibited:

Baby strollers

Weapons or explosives of any kind, including firearms, knives, utility tools, chains and fireworks

Aerosol containers of any kind

Coolers of any kind

Any professional audio, video or photographic equipment

Drones or other remove flying or ground devices

Pets, except service animals as defined by the ADA

Noisemakers or air horns

Laser pointers

Frisbees, footballs or other entertainment devices thrown in the air

Balloons

Hammocks

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Bicycles or locks inside festival grounds; free bike parking is located near the festival entry

Outside food or drink

Illegal or illicit substances

Displays of the confederate flag

Glass, metal or ceramic containers, or plastic tubing

Wheeled transportation (including skateboard, roller blades, wagons, hover boards, carts etc.)

Tents, canopies or other shade structures

Obscene or indecent signs, blankets, or apparel

For a complete list of all gate entry rules and examples of prohibited items, click here.

All Chicago parks prohibit smoking and vaping.