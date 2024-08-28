WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'Jack O'Lantern World' featuring thousands of pumpkins coming to north suburbs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 28, 2024 5:39PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- Spooky season is almost here and pumpkin festivals are around the corner.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

One of the largest display of Jack O'Lanterns in the country is coming back to the north suburbs.

Credit: All Community Events
Credit: All Community Events

The Jack O'Lantern World festival will welcome families from Sept. 27 to Oct. 27 in Lake Zurich, Illinois.

The festival features nearly 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins.

There is a chance festivalgoers will witness a pumpkin that weighs over 2,000 pounds for the "Pumpkin Weigh-Off US National Championship".

Organizers wanted families to know that it is not scary, and they welcome all ages.

Tickets go on sale September 4. To learn more about the festival, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW