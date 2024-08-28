'Jack O'Lantern World' featuring thousands of pumpkins coming to north suburbs

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- Spooky season is almost here and pumpkin festivals are around the corner.

One of the largest display of Jack O'Lanterns in the country is coming back to the north suburbs.

Credit: All Community Events

The Jack O'Lantern World festival will welcome families from Sept. 27 to Oct. 27 in Lake Zurich, Illinois.

The festival features nearly 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins.

There is a chance festivalgoers will witness a pumpkin that weighs over 2,000 pounds for the "Pumpkin Weigh-Off US National Championship".

Organizers wanted families to know that it is not scary, and they welcome all ages.

Tickets go on sale September 4. To learn more about the festival, click here.