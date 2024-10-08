Queenie's Supper Club chef shares easy meatloaf recipe for NHL opening night on Cooking up a Storm

A Queenie's Supper Club chef shared how to make meatloaf for the NHL games tonight, including the Chicago Blackhawks, on Cooking up a Storm.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NHL North America season starts Tuesday, and, to fuel fans for a late night puck drop, Tracy Butler is Cooking up a Storm.

Queenie's Supper Club knows a thing or two about serving hockey fans at United Center.

Aaron Browning, the chef de cuisine at Queenie's, joined Butler Tuesday to make meatloaf.

The NHL North America season starts at 9 p.m., with an opening night triple header, on ESPN and ESPN+.

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are squaring off against the Utah Hockey Club.

Meatloaf Recipe

- 2 cups panko breadcrumbs

- 1/2 cup milk

- 1 onion, ground

- 1/2 oz. garlic, ground

- 3 oz. celery, ground

- 6 carrots, ground

- 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

- 1.5 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

- 1 tsp. ground allspice

- 6 oz. bacon, ground

- 3/4 cup prunes, ground

- 3 pounds ground beef

- 4 eggs

- 1/2 cup parsley

- Salt and pepper

Soak breadcrumbs in milk. Grind carrots, celery, onion and garlic. In a large pot, sweat the ground vegetables until soft. Drain and cool. Also, grind the bacon and prunes. Those can be ground together. In a large bowl, mix ingredients together by hand until well-combined.

Meatloaf ketchup glaze

- 1.5 cups ketchup

- 1 oz. brown sugar

- Pinch of salt

- 1/4 tsp. spoked paprika

- 1/4 tsp. liquid smoke

Mix all ingredients together in bowl with a whisk.