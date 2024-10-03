Chicago-area sommelier describes best way to do a wine tasting on Cooking up a Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago dove into the art of wine tasting, and what goes best with certain dishes, on Cooking up a Storm Thursday.

Sommelier Fabrizio Di Rienzo, the vice president of operations at Fabio Viviani Hospitality, joined Tanja Babich to talk more about it.

He said it's important to take in the color, scent and flavor of wines.

Di Rienzo also said, when pairing wine, the drink can be complementary or contrasting.

He discussed a wine-dinner series in the north suburbs, as well.

Lago restaurant in Lake Zurich is hosting "A Trip To Tuscany" Wine Dinner Oct. 7.

Lago is located at 350 N. Rand Road.

The experience is $150 per person.

Find out more at www.sevenrooms.com.