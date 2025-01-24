Quick Tip: How to avoid rewards scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a Quick Tip about avoiding reward scams.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to watch out for fraudulent emails or texts claiming you've earned rewards during the holidays, from major retailers.

Here's how the scam works: You get an email or text that looks legitimate, often with a subject like, "Claim Your Reward Now."

The message includes a link that, when clicked, takes you to a fake website designed to steal your personal information, or worse: install malware on your device.

Don't click on links in unsolicited emails or texts.

Instead, visit the retailer's website directly by typing it in yourself.

Always hover over links to check the real URL before clicking.

Be cautious of messages that don't address you by name or include other personal details.

They're often mass phishing attempts.