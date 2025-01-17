Quick Tip: How to prepare for financial future

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Friday, January 17, 2025 2:50AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip about your financial future.

A recent survey from experts at badcredit.org says that 59 percent of retirees don't have enough money to sustain their retirement.

In fact,one in four have had to return to work because they lack sufficient resources.

The top concerns are unforeseen expenses, the rising cost of living and outliving their savings.

If you're nearing retirement, plan carefully.

Build an emergency fund, create a realistic budget and consider speaking with a financial advisor.

If you're younger, the earlier you startsaving in a 401K or long-term investment the more prepared you'll be to avoid these struggles later.

