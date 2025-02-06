Quick Tip: How to avoid sports betting scammers cashing in on Super Bowl hype

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick sports betting tip just before Super Bowl Sunday.

As legal sports betting surges, scammers are cashing in on Super Bowl hype. ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips to avoid being a victim.

Scammers are creating fake betting sites and apps that look legitimate but are designed to steal money and personal information.

The sites may offer a "risk-free" bonus. At first, you place your bets and everything seems normal. But when you try to cash out, you're blocked.

Scammers make excuses, claiming technical issues, demanding identity verification, or even requiring more deposits.

You should only use approved sportsbooks. Check your state's gaming board or go to BBB.org to verify a sites legitimacy.

Ignore pop-up ads and unsolicited offers.

Experts say it's a red flag if someone guarantees a win or claims insider knowledge. Don't bet on it, it's likely a scam.