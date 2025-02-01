2 injured in accident at music venue on Southwest Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured during some type of accident inside a Southwest Side music venue early Saturday, Chicago police said.

Police said the incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at Radius Chicago at West Cermak Road and South Jefferson Street. That's on the border of the East Pilsen and South Loop neighborhoods.

CPD said officers were called to help the Chicago Fire Department after a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman suffered injuries.

The man reported shoulder and neck pain, and the woman suffered a laceration to the back of the head, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Authorities did not immediately say what kind of accident caused the injuries.

Levity, the music group performing at the venue Friday evening, posted an Instagram story, saying, "Something of the venue fell from the roof, and the Fire Marshall needed the set to stop early so they could inspect the venue."

CFD is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.