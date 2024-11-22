New RapidDeploy app's video allows 911 responders to see, hear what's happening at emergency scenes

A new app called RapidDeploy has a video feature that allows 911 responders to see and hear what's going on at the scene of an emergency.

911 Dispatcher: Walton County, 911. What's the address of the emergency?

Caller: We're out in the water right off of Dolphin Cove. My husband fell in the water off the boat.

A woman frantically called 911 after her husband went overboard from a boat off the coast of Florida. And thanks to the video feature in RapidDeploy allowing 911 dispatchers to see and hear what's going on at the scene, they were able to help the woman start her boat, and guide her to the location of the original call to rescue her husband.

Apps like RapidDeploy are serving as vital reinforcement for 911 telecommunicators at call centers across the country.

Debbie de la Fuente, who has been on the job for 18 years in Arlington, Virginia showed ABC's Elizabeth Schulze how the app works.

"I'm going to go ahead and send you a video request," she said.

This will pinpoint a caller's exact location and initiate a video call.

"I'm going to accept it and there we go. So now you can see me, and if I was at the scene of a crime, you could also see what's happening in real-time," said Schulze.

"Yes, which is great for us if we need to obtain a good description of a suspect," said De la Fuente.

The new technology has been deployed at over 1,500 911 call centers in 25 states, as they face intense staffing shortages. It's a critical backup in a job where every second counts.

A recent national report found a staggering number of unfilled positions at 911 call centers, with an average 25% vacancy rate nationwide.

With this technology, there is no app to download. The 911 operator sends you a link and you simply click on it to activate video sharing. When you hang up, the 911 dispatcher no longer has access to your camera or your location.