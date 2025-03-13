Ravinia Festival releases full 2025 schedule

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ravinia Music Festival has released its full 2025 schedule, with highlights including Cynthia Erivo, James Taylor, The Roots and more.

This year's lineup includes more than 100 concerts with 30 artist debuts.

Acts returning to Ravinia this year include Cynthia Erivo, Lenny Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Lang Lang, Beck, and Earth, Wind & Fire, and the 89th Chicago Symphony Orchestra Residency. Heart, John Legend, James Taylor, The Black Crowes, Al Green, The Roots, Diana Krall, and Chicago are some of the favorites returning to the Ravinia stage.

Those making their Ravinia debut include Kygo, Juanes, Nas, Sutton Foster, Ray LaMontagne, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and The Mohan Sisters

"Ravinia has something for everyone-classical music, rock, pop, R &B, soul, Latin, jazz, country, hip-hop, DJs, movies, musical theater, and more!" says Ravinia President and CEO Jeffrey P. Haydon. "We are grateful to continue opening our beautiful park for communities throughout Chicagoland to enjoy an evening under the stars with their family and friends, listening to music from their favorite artists and discovering new ones."

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 24. For more information, visit ravinia.org.