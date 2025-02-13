Ravinia announces major renovation of Highland Park campus

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ravinia Fest announced Thursday a major makeover for its campus in Highland Park.

It's North America's longest-running outdoor music festival and it's making renovations ahead of the upcoming festival season - in just a few short months.

The makeover includes a complete renovation of the Pavilion. The roof will remain intact while the Pavilion receives a new stage, seating, and lighting, as well as enhanced acoustics and more robust production capabilities.

Infrastructure improvements are expected to be finished before summer 2025 with a second phase to be resume in the fall and be ready for July 2026.

"For more than a century, Ravinia has been a cherished destination for generations of artists and audiences from our region and around the world," Jeffrey P. Haydon, Ravinia President and CEO said. "For many, the Pavilion is their first introduction to Ravinia, and it hosts a wide range of events, from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's annual residency and shows by legendary pop and jazz artists to performances by our Reach Teach Play students and alumni of our Steans Institute, who return as today's stars. Renovation of the Pavilion is essential to securing Ravinia's future and is the first of many exciting changes to come in the park. Our goal is to make every part of Ravinia more welcoming, comfortable, and exciting, while keeping us at the forefront of artistic presentation and programming for generations to come."

The venue will then be renamed the Hunter Pavilion, honoring Maxine and Thomas B. Hunter III for a $10 million donation from the Hunter Family Foundation.

"Ravinia has always been a cherished part of my family's story," said Bill Hunter of the Hunter Family Foundation. "Growing up, we often went there with my parents, Maxine and Thomas, my grandmother, and our extended family, sharing picnics under the canopy of trees, surrounded by beautiful music and nature. For us, Ravinia represents the perfect intersection of music, art, and nature-a place to relax, be inspired, and build community. This gift is about ensuring that future generations can enjoy that same magic."

The renovation is being supported by a $75 million "Setting the Stages" campaign.

