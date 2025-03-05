Online registration for Chicago Park District spring programs opens next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark those calendars: Online registration opens next week for the Chicago Park District's spring 2025 programs.

Program highlights include aquatics programs, gymnastics and an after school option among many more.

Registration dates and times vary by park and if you want to register online or in-person.

Online registration at parks west of California Avenue and for all virtual programs will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 10.

Online registration for programs at parks east of California Avenue starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 11.

Gymnastic Centers registration begins at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

In-person registration varies by park, starting on March 15, 2025, or March 17, 2025.

The program runs March 31 to June 8.

For more information, visit the Chicago Park District's website.

