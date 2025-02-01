Registration now open for Chicago's 2025 Polar Plunge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Registration is now open for Polar Plunge Chicago, benefiting Special Olympics Illinois, presented by Special Children's Charities.

The event returns to North Avenue Beach on Sunday, March 2, as thousands of fearless weather warriors tackle the icy waters of Lake Michigan for an incredible cause. Polar Plunge Chicago is the largest plunge in the Midwest, with nearly 5000 people participating each year.

The annual dip in the lake is the largest fundraiser of the year for Special Children's Charities and enormously important for the organization, as it helps to fund the year-round Special Olympics Illinois competitions enjoyed by thousands of athletes the city of Chicago.

Funds raised from Polar Plunge Chicago help to pay for transportation to competitions, lunches, sports equipment and more for athletes in Chicago who compete through the Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Park District programs. Funds this year will also be used for the year-round intramurals program, presented by Special Children's Charities and the Chicago Park District.

Teams can now sign up at specialchildrenscharities.org. Registrants are asked to raise a minimum of $200. Online registration will remain open until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, with walk-up registration available the day of the event beginning at 8:00 a.m.

All participating plungers will receive free parking at Lincoln Park Zoo, or a free bus for groups of 20 or more; a souvenir t-shirt; towel when exiting the water; and free photo downloads.