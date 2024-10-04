NW Side elementary school rocked by loss of 2 students, online threat holds unity rally

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side school community came together to promote peace, safety and healing.

This comes after a difficult year for Reinberg Elementary School that included the loss of two students as well as a social media threat.

A rally Friday promoted unity among students and staff. The students of Reinberg Elementary are taking steps to heal.

It is the first time the school hosted a peace march and rally.

"The backs of our shirts say 'There is no community without you and I.' They are such an important member of the community. It doesn't matter how old you are. You can be the peace in your neighborhood," said event co-organizer Elizabeth Have.

Friday's event aims to encourage healing and promote a message of safety and unity following several distressing tragedies that touched this close-knit community.

Just last month, the Chicago public school had to increase security measures after an online threat to the grade school.

"The kids were very scared to come to school. Half the students didn't come to school on the first day," said school interventionist and event co-chair Lauren Lara.

This school community was also rocked by the loss of two of their students.

A classmate unexpectedly died at home after an asthma attack.

And last year, 9-year-old Serabi Medina was shot and killed just before the school year was set to start.

To express their grief, students read poems they wrote and celebrated their unity with sang songs of hope.

"Just want to show support for our teachers, our staff or neighbors that we're all in this together," said Reinberg Elementary School Principal Edwin Loch.

The afternoon rally also featured the Jesse White Tumblers and was supported by local politicians as well as the neighborhood firehouse.

An alum donated the money for t-shirts for all 762 students and school staff.

Organizers say this will not be their last peace rally. They are already working to organize a bigger one involving the community as well.