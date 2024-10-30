24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois opens confidential hotline to report acts of hate in new 'Help Stop Hate' initiative

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 3:43PM
Illinois opens confidential hotline to report acts of hate
Illinoisans can visit ILStopHate.org or call (877) 458-HATE to report acts of hate and get support.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reporting hate crimes in Illinois was made more accessible on Wednesday.

Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Human Rights and the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes announced the official launch of "Help Stop Hate."

The initiative opens a confidential service that provides support and resources to communities affected by hate.

Hate crimes reached an all-time high in 2023, with 11,862 incidents reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Reports can be made anonymously by calling (877) 458-4283, or (877) 458-HATE, Monday to Friday from noon to 9 p.m. or online at any time by visiting ILStopHate.org.

If you are in immediate danger call 911.

