Illinois Republicans gather in Milwaukee to prepare for RNC 2024

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- Illinois Republicans gathered in Milwaukee for a breakfast meeting on Monday to show support for former President Donald Trump.

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday afternoon and delegates said they were ready and excited.

The delegate breakfast was filled with fiery speeches meant to build enthusiasm for Thursday night when they will hear from Trump.

"Welcome to Milwaukee, welcome to the greatest Republican convention and the history of mankind, and welcome more important to the beginning of the end of the Biden presidency," Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy said.

Illinois delegates gathered at a hotel south of Milwaukee in Oak Creek to get their convention swag, and a hear from party leaders as they prepare to head to the convention.

There was a call for unity with look to November.

"We have to come together as a party put up, get put all of our differences aside because we need to put our energy behind each other and push the Democrats back That is what we need to do in this state," State Rep John Cabello, (R) McChesney Park, GOP Delegate said.

"Well, there's extreme optimism and I think people see that God spared our fearless and faithful leader Donald J. Trump's life. Another day of opportunities here to stand for what has made our country not only great but good," IL Rep. Mary Miller (R) said.

Not only was there a call to come together in a party fractured by recent changes in leadership, but there was also a rallying cry with the questions about Joe Biden's future continuing to swirl even though he insists he's staying in the race.

"They don't know whether their existing candidate is going to get there. Or if they're going to replace them. Or if they try to replace them. Is it going to be with the vice president or how are they don't know 46 what's our situation? We have the right candidate at the right time," Republican Congressman Mike Bost said.

The convention is set to get underway Monday afternoon, when delegates will take up the actual business side of things.

There will be another program this evening, and that is typically when you start to hear from some of the national speakers. No, Illinois Republicans are on the list.

