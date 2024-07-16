Illinois delegation reacts to Republican VP pick, Trump's surprise appearance at RNC

Illinois Republicans made a call to voters on day 2 of the RNC to take a look at the ballot before voting.

OAK CREEK, Wisc. (WLS) -- Republicans had an energized meeting on Tuesday as former New York Senator and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin gave the keynote address urging Republicans to make the case for Donald Trump to disenfranchised Democrats.

"There are these longtime Democratic voters disenfranchised by democratic policies, ready to vote for conservative solutions, but we can't just expect them to show up on their own and start voting for us," Zeldin said.

It was a call to action for leaders to reach out to voters that maybe for years have voted for democrats just out of habit.

The push comes after an inspiring end to after former president Donald Trump made a surprise appearance with his injured right ear covered in a white bandage.

His presence left a lingering reaction on the members of the Illinois delegation.

"He's injured and he didn't care. He had a bandage on his ear, and he was there for the party, for American people, and we loved it," Balwinder Chhokar-Sahota Alternate Delegate said.

The sense of unity that Illinois Republicans have been talking about was called into question with many of the so-called establishment Republicans seemingly absent from the convention.

"So, you don't have to love Donald Trump because I've talked to a lot of people say I don't like the man by loved his policy and I'm going to vote for him. We need those people to vote for this platform and help bring other Republicans in with it," State Rep. Charlie Meier said.

Newly elected Illinois GOP Chair Kathy Salvi made her first convention appearance, chatting with delegates, but declining to take questions on Tuesday.

"I think America is going to see very clearly that the big tent party is here. We're strong. We're united and honestly someone like Cory Brooks, speaking on the stage tonight should send a message that we are united in that message, and we're united going forward," State Senator Terri Bryant said.

Corey Brooks, a Chicago rooftop pastor who has been a strong anti-violence voice will be the final speaker on Tuesday by offering the closing prayer.