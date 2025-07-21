Republican Jimmy Lee Tillman II announces senate run to replace Durbin

ERIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Conservative leader Jimmy Lee Tillman II says he's running to fill Senator Dick Durbin's longtime senate seat.

Tillman is announcing his candidacy in Erie, Illinois.

The best-selling author says he will be the strongest Republican candidate in the both the primary and the general election.

"I am the best candidate in this GOP primary because I have the proven track record, the grassroots organization, and the electoral success to not just win the Republican nomination, but to deliver victory in November," said Dr. Tillman. "While others talk about conservative principles, I've been implementing them through my Martin Luther King Republicans organization for nearly two decades."