2 young children die from flu in Chicago as respiratory illness cases spike, officials say

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A warning from health officials was issued Friday as respiratory illness cases are spiking across the country. The CDC says 35 states, including Illinois, are now reporting at high levels.

Two young children in Chicago have recently died from the flu, officials said.

An increase in cases of COVID, RSV, norovirus and the flu is being referred to as the "winter quad-demic."

Chances are Chicago-area residents might know someone who has recently been sick. For a man named Michael in Oak Park, it was his wife.

"We think she might have had COVID, but it's different from what she's had it in the past," Michael said. "I know it's going around."

Others aren't so sure what exactly their family members were recently sick with.

"The common cold, like a cough, sniffle," said Oak Park resident Annete Ramirez.

Doctors at Endeavor Health and Loyola Medical Center said they're seeing a spike in patients coming in with respiratory illnesses.

"One snapshot is on Tuesday, is that about 20% of patients tested positive for some kind respiratory virus," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, Medical Director of Infection Control at Edward Hospital. "Half of them were due to influenza and second in line was COVID."

"It's among all age groups," said Dr. Shannon Lovettt, chair of the ER department at Loyola Medicine. "We are seeing an increase in pediatric population as well as elderly patients may get hospitalized more with these respiratory viruses."

The Chicago Department of Public Health said two children under the age of 2 have died due to the flu this year. Last year, there were no pediatric deaths in the city.

According to the Cook County Department of Public Health, flu and RSV activity are both high and COVID-19 activity remains low, but some indicators are showing it is increasing.

Doctors said the spike in respiratory illnesses locally and nationally is attributed to multiple factors, including people getting together following the holidays and lower vaccination rates.

"I would urge everyone to get a flu vaccine this year if you haven't already," Dr. Pinsky said. "It does help prevent severe manifestation of influenza."

As a precaution, both Loyola an Endeavor Health have updated their policies and are urging visitors to mask up to protect their patients.

Doctors said it is hard to predict when all of the four viruses will peak since cases continue to rise. In the meantime, doctors are urging people to frequently wash their hands and stay at home if they're feeling sick.