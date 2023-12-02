Retired CFD firefighter sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired Chicago firefighter has been sentenced for his role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Pavlik will spend two months in prison and six months in home confinement. He will then serve two years under supervised release.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

He must also pay a $6,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution.

Pavlik pleaded guilty to entering restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon.

He retired from the Chicago Fire Department in 2013.