Riot Fest 2024 returns to Chicago Douglass Park, calling off move to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview

Riot Fest 2024 will be held in Chicago's Douglass Park form Sept. 20-22 after all, reversing an earlier move to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Riot Fest 2024 will be held in Chicago's Douglass Park form Sept. 20-22 after all, reversing an earlier move to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Riot Fest 2024 will be held in Chicago's Douglass Park form Sept. 20-22 after all, reversing an earlier move to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Riot Fest 2024 will be held in Chicago's Douglass Park form Sept. 20-22 after all, reversing an earlier move to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Riot Fest 2024 is returning to Douglass Park, they announced on their Facebook Page and website Wednesday.

Riot Fest announced in June that they were moving the 2024 festival to SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview after they were unable to reach an agreement with the Chicago Park District.

Festival management and some residents around Douglas Park have been at odds over issues like access to the park and noise during the course of the multi-day music fest.

But in a Wednesday afternoon in a post on their website and Facebook page, the festival announced its return to the city.

"Driven by the overwhelming support of the City of Chicago and our fans, we're excited to announce that we are coming back home to Chicago and Douglass Park. If there was no Chicago, there'd be no Riot Fest," the statement said.

The Chicago Park District released a statement confirming the festival was returning "by community demand," and said the district, city officials and festival organizers were able to "come together with a renewed commitment to collaboration and engagement."

"The long-standing, independent music festival brings a premier cultural experience to Chicago's West Side and prioritizes civic engagement and the delivery of vital benefits to the North Lawndale community, including jobs, revenue for neighborhood businesses and support for families in need," the statement said in part.

"We are thrilled that Riot Fest is returning to the 24th Ward this year and are working towards a long-term partnership with the City of Chicago," said Alderwoman Monique Scott. "Independent and alternative cultural assets like Riot Fest invigorate our local economy by creating jobs, attracting tourism, supporting our youth, and providing a national stage for small businesses and artists from North Lawndale and Little Village. Riot Fest's return is a win for our community, and we look forward to the continued positive impact it will bring."

The 2024 festival will still be held Sept. 20 through 22.

Anyone who refunded their ticket in June is being offered the chance to re-purchase their tickets at the early bird price. Instructions on how to do so are on Riot Fest's website.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at Douglass Park, but no more ticket refunds or returns are being permitted.

All parking passes will be automatically refunded, Riot Fest said, and the previously advertised shuttle program is being canceled. If you purchased shuttle passes, those will also be refunded.

Riot Fest's planned move to SeatGeek Stadium immediately garnered controversy as a Chicago Red Stars game against San Diego Wave FC was already scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, in the middle of the three-day festival.

The Red Stars released a statement on the move back to Chicago, saying in part, "The Chicago Red Stars and Riot Fest today announced a partnership between the two organizations to celebrate the spirit of both women's sports and live music. Following today's announcement of Riot Fest's return to Chicago, the Red Stars plan to host their September 21 match against San Diego Wave FC as originally scheduled."

As part of that partnership, the Red Stars will have a dedicated booth at Riot Fest for fans to come learn more about the club, play games, have a chance at winning tickets to an upcoming match and more. In turn, the Red Stars will host a "Riot Fest Night" at a match on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Further details will be released in the coming weeks.

"I would like to thank Riot Fest and the organizers for communicating with us over the past two months and during this process. I look forward to our partnership and each of us being able to host our events in a manner that best serves our fanbases and allows us to collaborate going forward," said Chicago Red Stars president, Karen Leetzow.

Riot Fest 2024 headliners include Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement and Slayer, with other performers including The Offspring, St. Vincent, Spoon, Bright Eyes, Public Enemy, NOFX, Rob Zombie and Dr. Dog.

Tickets are on sale at RiotFest.org. The daily schedule will be released Thursday at 10 a.m.

