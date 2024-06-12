Riot Fest announces 'RiotLand' festival to be held in Bridgeview after move away from Douglass Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Riot Fest music festival is changing its name and moving to the suburbs.

Organizers are being blunt, blaming the Chicago Park District for the change.

What was RiotFest is now being re-branded as RiotLand, which will take place from September 20 to the 22 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

The punk, rock, and hip hop festival has been holding the big summer event in Douglass Park since 2015.

The festival's founder releasing a video statement Tuesday night saying change was needed and that it left solely because of the Chicago Park District and what the founder calls the park district's lack of care for the community.

Festival management and some residents around Douglas Park have been at odds over issues like access to the park and noise during the course of the multi-day music fest.

Some neighbors Wednesday morning said it's a bummer to see it go, while others are happy it's going elsewhere.

"I'm actually pretty sad that they're leaving you know," neighbor Cesar Estrada said. "I understand that people in the community didn't really appreciate their presence here but I'll be sad to see them go."

"It creates a lot of strain on the neighborhood," resident Vanessa Cook said. "We obviously live right across from the park so it's not easy. It's not easy having them here. They close the park for three to four weeks prior and then the take down takes a week to two weeks afterwards."

The Chicago Park District said they learned indirectly that the organizers didn't want to go forward with the September event in Douglas Park and that their permit application is currently still pending approval, which is set to be voted on Wednesday.

They said they worked tirelessly to strike a balance between the community and the organizers.

But Wednesday morning, 24th Ward Alderwoman Monique Scott says the event which has been in her community for seven years had widespread support.

She believes the park district dragged their feet and gave the festival the run around as a result of pressure from a small group of people.

Scott said losing what was Riot Fest, which drew 50,000 concert-goers, is a big blow to her ward.

"We've been a disinvested community for 60 plus years and 52 years of my life," Scott said. "And this was the right investment we needed to add some impact... and people into a dying community."

RiotLand tickets went on sale and full lineup has been released.

The Chicago Park District issued a statement in response saying, "The Chicago Park District has learned indirectly that the organizers of Riot Fest have stated they do not intend to go forward with their event in Douglass Park this September. The permit application for the event has not been withdrawn, and in fact it is currently pending provisional approval by the Park District Board of Commissioners. This approval process by the Board is one that was established two years ago for Special Events Permit Review and ensures that organizers engage community to get feedback about impact to community and dialogue about event production adjustments that should be considered to address community concerns.

"The Chicago Park District has worked tirelessly to strike a balance between community interests and our Special Events organizers. Community voices are critical to our decision-making process, which is why a comprehensive community engagement process is a necessary component in evaluating a permit application.

"Last year, Riot Fest organizers completed this process successfully, received a permit and hosted their event in Douglass Park.

"For large-scale events our top priorities are to minimize the impact on the community, protect our park assets and ensure the organizers are planning a safe and well-organized event. It is imperative that an event organizer work with and understand the community in which they are hosting an event. Prior to Board approval, we require that they engage local residents, community organizations, elected officials, businesses and the Park Advisory Council to provide detailed information pertaining to the event.

"This year, the Chicago Park District reinforced its commitment to community by announcing the creation of a new initiative to reinvest a portion of event revenue fund directly back to the parks that host special events with 3,000 or more attendees. Parks hosting multi-day events with 3,000 or more guests, will receive a direct re-investment of 10 percent of the permit fees collected from event organizers in addition to any park restoration fees. A key part of the initiative are the engagement opportunities that residents will be invited to attend to provide feedback on the potential capital improvement projects."