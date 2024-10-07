Escape to paradise in Half Moon Bay along the Pacific Coast

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Nestled along the California coast, the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay is the perfect Northern California getaway. Luxurious accommodations, gourmet food, and other world-class amenities are just some of the things guests can expect upon check in.

"We really want to provide a holistic experience that incorporates our local partners, our local terroir, and really gives people an understanding of what Half Moon Bay is," said Rosie Karakan, Director of Sales and Marketing.

The resort is located just 30 miles away from San Francisco, but the experience can make guests feel like they're on the other side of the world. "One of the signature moments here at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay is the bagpiper ritual every single night. We have a beautiful moment at sundown every day where our bagpiper circles around the resort and serenades our guests," said Karakan.

After spending the day on the golf, pickleball, or tennis courts at the resort, guests can relax at the spa, "From a redwood forest ritual to a seasonally curated facial using local ingredients, we blend luxury with the natural splendor of the surroundings to create an unforgettable wellness experience for our guests," said spa director Rakesh Thapliyal.

As for other memorable experiences, Chef Francisco Simon said he wants guests to taste all that the coast of California has to offer through their menu at the resort's fine dining restaurant, Navio.

According to Karakan, the main goal for guests after a stay at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay is, "We want them feeling refreshed and better than when they came."

