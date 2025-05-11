Man shot during fight outside River North nightclub: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during a fight outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the shooting happened in the River North neighborhood's 100-block of West Ontario Street just after 4 a.m.

A 25-year-old man was arguing and fighting with someone, who at one point took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in the buttocks, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

