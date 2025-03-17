'Riverdance 30 - The New Generation' coming to Broadway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- To celebrate 30 years of Riverdance, Broadway in Chicago offered an Irish dance workshop on St. Patrick's Day.

"Riverdance is a cultural entertainment phenomenon," dancer Samantha Felling said. "It's a celebration of Irish culture and music and it's just such a high energy show, such a passionate show."

The dance workshop was completely free and open to the public.

Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace theater will run "Riverdance 30 - the new generation" for a limited one week in April.

"The level of dancing from the past 30 years has boomed, and the athleticism especially," dancer Brianna Doran said. "Any kids that want to come see it, it'll inspire them just as it did me when I was younger."

To learn about tickets and showtimes, click here.

