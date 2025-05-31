Rollerblading armed robbery suspect escapes with cash after threatening gas station worker

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. -- Police in Pennsylvania are searching for the armed suspect who robbed a gas station while wearing rollerblades on Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:34 p.m. on May 25, 2025, at a Lukoil in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.

According to police, the suspect entered the store on rollerblades and displayed a handgun while also carrying a knife in his waist.

He allegedly demanded cash from the register and threatened to shoot the 19-year-old employee if he did not comply.

"He was shouting at me without any reason, 'Give me all the money!' Like he was shouting too loud, and so that time I was a little bit scared," said the worker who identified himself as Armaan.

Police say the suspect threatened to shoot Armaan in the chest.

"The employee did a fantastic job remaining very calm, very deliberate in his actions," said Det. Sgt Troy Hummel with the Abington Township Police Department.

Armaan, who was uninjured in the incident, then handed over the cash.

"When it's time for him to leave, he just showed me one more time a pistol and said, 'You are lucky guy,'" Armaan recalled.

The suspect was last seen skating southbound from the scene.