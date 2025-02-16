Markham man sentenced for stabbing grandparents to death in south suburbs

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in the stabbing death of his grandparents, according to court documents.

In September 2020, police found Gabriel R. Tyson, 66, and Carmella Z. Tyson, 65 stabbed to death inside their home on Kedzie Parkway.

Romel D. Tyson, the couple's grandson was living with them at the time, according to court documents.

The then 21-year-old man was arrested with two counts of first-degree murder the day after the double-homicide.

In February 2025, the now 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to a murder charge and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He'll be given credit for the 1,619 days already served.

Police said Romel Tyson had recently been released from prison when the deadly stabbing happened.