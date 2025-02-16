24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Markham man sentenced for stabbing grandparents to death in south suburbs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 16, 2025 2:24PM
MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in the stabbing death of his grandparents, according to court documents.

In September 2020, police found Gabriel R. Tyson, 66, and Carmella Z. Tyson, 65 stabbed to death inside their home on Kedzie Parkway.

Romel D. Tyson, the couple's grandson was living with them at the time, according to court documents.

The then 21-year-old man was arrested with two counts of first-degree murder the day after the double-homicide.

In February 2025, the now 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to a murder charge and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He'll be given credit for the 1,619 days already served.

Police said Romel Tyson had recently been released from prison when the deadly stabbing happened.

Romel Tyson was sentenced in the murder of his grandparents Gabriel R. Tyson and Carmella Z. Tyson in Markham on Kedzie Parkway in 2020.
