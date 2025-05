Rooftop bar 'Raised' unveils new summer menu in downtown Chicago

With summer on the horizon, Raised, An Urban Rooftop Bar atop the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel, is debuting its latest seasonal menu.

Sarah LaShure from Raised joined the ABC7 Eyewitness newscast to showcase what's new behind the bar. LaShure shared tips on making refreshing summer drinks and noted tequila and gin are trending this season.

Raised's new menu is now available.