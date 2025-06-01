Rooftop Cinema Club Chicago returns for summer movie nights

The ultimate open-air movie experience is back in the Windy City for another season at The Emily Hotel.

Set against the stunning skyline backdrop of Fulton Market, Rooftop Cinema Club is more than just a movie.

Picture this: cozying up under the stars with your favorite flick on the big screen, indulging in elevated cinema concessions and curated cocktails, and soaking in al fresco ambiance, all while surrounded by Insta-worthy city views. It's the perfect recipe for a movie night to remember.

Before the film, you can socialize in the lounge area that's filled with games, seating, and colorful backdrops for the perfect photo-op. From cult classics to recent releases, the movie magic awaits you under the sun and stars.