West Loop restaurant ROOH Chicago introducing new tasting menu

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 26, 2024 5:17PM
West Loop restaurant ROOH Chicago introducing new tasting menu
ROOH Chicago, a progressive Indian restaurant on Randolph in the West Loop, is introducing a new tasting menu called ROOP.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ROOH Chicago is introducing a new tasting menu.

It's called ROOP, which means beauty in Indian, and the menu embodies the beauty of Indian cuisine.

Michelin star Chef Mike Cornelissen joined ABC7 Chicago Monday, with a taste of the dishes.

The menu is available for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, and it starts at $95 per person.

It includes traditional Indian dishes and "innovative" takes on the cuisine's classic flavors.

The progressive Indian restaurant offers a number of vegetarian and vegan options, as well.

ROOH is located at 736 W. Randolph St. in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.

Visit www.roohchicago.com for more information.

