West Loop restaurant ROOH Chicago introducing new tasting menu

ROOH Chicago, a progressive Indian restaurant on Randolph in the West Loop, is introducing a new tasting menu called ROOP.

It's called ROOP, which means beauty in Indian, and the menu embodies the beauty of Indian cuisine.

Michelin star Chef Mike Cornelissen joined ABC7 Chicago Monday, with a taste of the dishes.

The menu is available for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, and it starts at $95 per person.

It includes traditional Indian dishes and "innovative" takes on the cuisine's classic flavors.

The progressive Indian restaurant offers a number of vegetarian and vegan options, as well.

ROOH is located at 736 W. Randolph St. in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood.

Visit www.roohchicago.com for more information.