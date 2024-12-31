Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Roseland on New Year's Eve Day, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed on the city's South Side on New Year's Eve Day, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday just before 3 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood.

A 38-year-old man was in the 11000-block of South State Street when someone got out of a white SUV, took out a gun and fired at him, police said.

The shooter then got back into the SUV and fled southbound on State Street.

The victim, shot once in the head and twice in the chest, was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

