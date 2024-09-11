Small plane crashes in Roselle; road closures in place | LIVE

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crashed in the north suburbs Wednesday.

Roselle officials said the plane crashed about 11 a.m. at Irving Park Road and Williams Street.

The two people inside were evaluated by Roselle paramedics, and released.

A small plane crashed in Roselle. The aircraft landed near Irving Park Road and Wright Boulevard and the Schaumburg airport, fire officials said.

Irving Park Road is expected to be closed between Rodenburg Road and Roselle Road for several hours.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office will be investigating.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 11:30 a.m., and the small plane could be seen in the trees in the area.

The crash happened near the Schaumburg airport.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident.

Witness Jennifer Luciano sent ABC7 Chicago footage of the moment first responders helped a passenger out of the plane.

A small plane crashed in the north suburbs Wednesday.

Luiciano said she was driving north on Irving Park Road when the cars in front of her started slamming on their brakes, as they saw a dust cloud rising from the crashed plane.

She said it just missed power lines and homes. The pilot and passenger were seen on the street after the crash, she said.

The plane is registered in Iowa.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.