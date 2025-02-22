RPM Seafood celebrates National Margarita Day with twist on cocktail
ByRamona Meadors
Saturday, February 22, 2025 3:33PM
When is National Margarita Day 2025? RPM Seafood in River North, Chicago is celebrating on Feb. 22 with a twist on the cocktail.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a reason to go out for drinks, here it is: Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day!
Whether you enjoy them salty or sweet, frozen or iced, margaritas are one of the world's most popular cocktails.
Stephanie Tadd, a bartender at RPM Seafood, visited ABC7 to talk about the history and to share her spin on the classic drink.
VERDANT VICES:
- 1 ounce Verdita juice
- 1 ounce Fortaleza Blanco
- 1/2 ounce agave
- 1/2 ounce fruitful guava
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
VERDITA:
- 1 pineapple, peeled and cut into 2-inch x 2-inch cubes
- 1 bunch mint
- 2 bunches cilantro
- 1 jalapeño, trimmed and deseeded
