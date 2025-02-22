24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

RPM Seafood celebrates National Margarita Day with twist on cocktail

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Saturday, February 22, 2025 3:33PM
RPM Seafood celebrates National Margarita Day with twist on cocktail
When is National Margarita Day 2025? RPM Seafood in River North, Chicago is celebrating on Feb. 22 with a twist on the cocktail.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a reason to go out for drinks, here it is: Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day!

Whether you enjoy them salty or sweet, frozen or iced, margaritas are one of the world's most popular cocktails.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Stephanie Tadd, a bartender at RPM Seafood, visited ABC7 to talk about the history and to share her spin on the classic drink.

VERDANT VICES:

  • 1 ounce Verdita juice

  • 1 ounce Fortaleza Blanco

  • 1/2 ounce agave

  • 1/2 ounce fruitful guava

  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice

VERDITA:

  • 1 pineapple, peeled and cut into 2-inch x 2-inch cubes

  • 1 bunch mint

  • 2 bunches cilantro

  • 1 jalapeño, trimmed and deseeded

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW