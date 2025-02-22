RPM Seafood celebrates National Margarita Day with twist on cocktail

When is National Margarita Day 2025? RPM Seafood in River North, Chicago is celebrating on Feb. 22 with a twist on the cocktail.

When is National Margarita Day 2025? RPM Seafood in River North, Chicago is celebrating on Feb. 22 with a twist on the cocktail.

When is National Margarita Day 2025? RPM Seafood in River North, Chicago is celebrating on Feb. 22 with a twist on the cocktail.

When is National Margarita Day 2025? RPM Seafood in River North, Chicago is celebrating on Feb. 22 with a twist on the cocktail.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a reason to go out for drinks, here it is: Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day!

Whether you enjoy them salty or sweet, frozen or iced, margaritas are one of the world's most popular cocktails.

Stephanie Tadd, a bartender at RPM Seafood, visited ABC7 to talk about the history and to share her spin on the classic drink.

VERDANT VICES:



1 ounce Verdita juice



1 ounce Fortaleza Blanco



1/2 ounce agave



1/2 ounce fruitful guava



1 ounce fresh lime juice

VERDITA: