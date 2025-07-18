Health tips, 'UnBroken' documentary on 'Windy City Weekend'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Television host, author and certified health coach Samantha Harris shared career updates and health tips with Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini on "Windy City Weekend" Friday morning.

Harris is a two-time breast cancer survivor and the author of "Your Healthiest Healthy: 8 Easy Ways to Take Control, Help Prevent and Fight Cancer, and Live a Longer, Cleaner, Happier Life."

On Friday, she shared her 10% toxic methodology for reducing toxins in your body.

For more health tips, you can listen to Samantha's podcast, "Healthiest Healthy," on iTunes.

For more on Samantha Harris, visit https://samantha-harris.com or follow her on Instagram, @SamanthaHarrisTV.

Road to 'The Bud': Astronaut Flee

'Windy City Weekend' is exploring the road to the 2025 Bud Billiken Parade.

This week, as the historic Bud Billiken Parade approaches, "Windy City Weekend" looked at what parade preparation is like for Astronaut Flee, the South Side dance company that took first place in the dance team category in last year's Bud Billiken Parade Competition.

Catch the 96th Bud Billiken Parade live on ABC7 Chicago from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 9.

'UnBroken' Documentary

The 'UnBroken' documentary tells the story of Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany.

Ginger Lane and her six siblings arrived together in Chicago as Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany in 1946. Lane's daughter, Beth, tells their story of survival in a documentary called "UnBroken," available on Netflix. In "UnBroken," Beth Lane travels to Germany to retrace her family's steps, uncovers historical documents related to their journey and interviews her mother and aunts about their experiences. The documentary was the first project of the Weber Family Arts Foundation, a nonprofit which seeks to fight antisemitism through storytelling.

For more information about the Weber Family Arts Foundation, visit www.theweberfamilyartsfoundation.com.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper reviewed new movies and shows hitting theaters and streaming platforms this weekend.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - SAVE

In this sequel to the homonymous 1997 American slasher film, five friends unintentionally cause a deadly car crash and attempt to cover up their involvement in the incident. One year later, they must face the past, when they are stalked by a mysterious killer who seems to know their secret.

'The Institute' - SAVE

"The Institute" is a supernatural horror series based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Stephen King. It features the 12-year-old genius Luke Ellis, who is kidnapped and brought to The Institute, a place where children with uncommon abilities are kept.

'Untamed' - SPEND

This Netflix series follows Kyle Turner, a federal agent, who is drawn into the vast and lawless terrain of Yosemite National Park to investigate a women's mysterious death.