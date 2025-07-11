Dance Force Elite Hits the Road to the Bud Billiken Parade

This year's "Road to the Bud" spotlight is shining on one of the standout dance squads, Dance Force Elite.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown is on to one of the nation's largest and longest-running African American parades.

With just 29 days to go, the Bud Billiken Parade is set to return to Chicago's South Side on August 9, and this year's "Road to the Bud" spotlight is shining on one of the standout dance squads, Dance Force Elite.

Known for their fierce footwork and high-energy performances, Dance Force Elite is among dozens of groups preparing to take center stage at the iconic parade. Founder and CEO Kentrele Shipp, along with dancer Jamyra Burton, gave ABC7 viewers a sneak peek at their moves and their mission.

Now in its 95th year, the Bud Billiken Parade celebrates youth, education and Black excellence, drawing tens of thousands of spectators to King Drive each summer.