Sano's Pizzeria in Mayfair closes after more than 50 years, owners retiring

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the end of an era; Sano's Pizzeria in Chicago's Mayfair closed Thursday.

The business has been family owned for more than 50 years.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the owners wrote, "We want to take a moment to express our sincere gratitude for your loyalty and support over the years. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment, but it was time to retire and begin our next chapter in our lives."

They thanked their customers for their support over the years, writing, "It has been an honor to serve you."

Thursday was their last day in business.

