Santa Claus visits NICU families at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Families had a surprise visit at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Santa Claus came early for some babies at a suburban NICU.

Santa visited families spending their holidays at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Mr. Claus delivered toys, books, and holiday cheer to more than a dozen babies and families, including two sets of twins.

