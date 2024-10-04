Sarah Paulson stars in thriller 'Hold Your Breath' about evil lurking in the dust

Sarah Paulson spoke with ABC7 about the new movie "Hold Your Breath," streaming now on Hulu.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Hold Your Breath" is a very scary movie that just started streaming on Hulu.

Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson is the star. She told ABC7 Hosea Sanders about her haunting fright fest!

The story is set in Oklahoma during a rash of overwhelming dust storms. A mom is desperate and afraid, because she knows there is an evil presence stirring in those ominous clouds.

"Oh, gosh, I love working in the horror, psychological thriller space. I feel the most freedom in it. I love playing something where it's literally a matter of life and death. I feel like the stakes are super high which means from an acting standpoint you can really go for it," Paulson said.

"I watched this at home, alone, I've gotta tell you, I had to actually go turn on my lights, because I jumped a couple of times," Sanders said.

"Good! We want that, we want you jumping out of your seat - that's a good thing," Paulson said.

The movie is pretty intense. Sanders asked Paulson what the biggest challenge was for her.

"I was really interested in this idea of what it's like to watch a woman in the 1930s take the role of the man of the family, head of the household, while mourning the loss of her youngest child - and battling what is real, the dust storms, and what she imagines the dust is trying to do to her and her family and just how to calibrate all of the nuances - and that was a challenge and exciting to tackle," Paulson said.

Paulson also spoke about Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

"Oh, God, they just produce some of the most extraordinary work all over the world, I feel like Steppenwolf is at the forefront of work that inspires, attracting actors of the highest caliber, and playwrights. I'm just dying, dying to work there," Paulson said.

