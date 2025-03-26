Carpentersville man facing DUI charges in I-290 wrong-way crash that killed 1, injured 2, police say

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban man has now been charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence of alcohol after a man was killed in a wrong-way crash in the west suburbs early Sunday morning, officials said.

A 61-year-old Chicago man, Andy Orozco, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the four-vehicle crash on I-290 near Hillside, leading to his death, officials said.

Saul A. Alba, a 42-year-old Carpentersville man, has now been charged with multiple felonies, including Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Involving Death, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police said a black Chevrolet truck, allegedly driven by Alba, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Wolf Road in Hillside just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday

The truck crashed into a 2006 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Orozco, which was traveling east on I-290, police said.

The truck then hit a 2024 white Jeep Wagoneer, driven by a 60-year-old Oswego man, police said.

A 1987 red Mazda RX7, driven by a 24-year-old Broadview man, was also hit and crashed into a concrete barrier, police said.

The wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Orozco died at a hospital.

The Oswego man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the Broadview man was not injured, police said.

The crash affected traffic for hours Sunday.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash.