Driver hospitalized after crashing into auto repair shop in Schererville, Indiana: police

A car crash in Schererville, Indiana left a driver hurt at U.S. 30 and Fountain Park Drive Tuesday. He crashed into an auto repair shop, police said.

A car crash in Schererville, Indiana left a driver hurt at U.S. 30 and Fountain Park Drive Tuesday. He crashed into an auto repair shop, police said.

A car crash in Schererville, Indiana left a driver hurt at U.S. 30 and Fountain Park Drive Tuesday. He crashed into an auto repair shop, police said.

A car crash in Schererville, Indiana left a driver hurt at U.S. 30 and Fountain Park Drive Tuesday. He crashed into an auto repair shop, police said.

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A driver was hospitalized after crashing a car into a northwest Indiana auto repair shop on Tuesday evening, police said.

Schererville police and fire officials responded to the crash near U.S. 30 and Fountain Park Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

The driver of a 2011 Nissan was heading westbound on U.S. 30 when he struck the business, police said.

Police have not said what may have caused the driver to crash.

He was taken to a hospital, and no one else was hurt.

The South Lake County Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.