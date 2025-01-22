Scholarship established in name of slain CPD Officer Aréanah Preston at Loyola University Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston was shot and killed just after finishing her shift in 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston will have a scholarship established in her name.

Preston was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in 2023, just after finished her shift.

Preston was just days away from graduating with a master's degree from Loyola's School of Law when she was killed.

Her family established the Peace for Preston foundation in honor of the slain officer.

On Wednesday, the foundation will gather to establish a scholarship in her name at Loyola University Chicago. The ceremony is expected to begin at 3 p.m.

