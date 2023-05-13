Loyola presents posthumous master's degree to family of fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston

The family of fallen Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston received her master's degree at Loyola University's School of Law graduation ceremony.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Graduation day at Loyola University's School of Law was a day family members said Aréanah Preston looked forward to. Preston's mother accepted the posthumous degree on her daughter's behalf Saturday.

Her former peers said it was her education that fueled her want to serve as a police officer.

"We remember with gratitude our Loyola law student, Aréanah Preston," said Loyola University Chicago Senior Chaplain, T. Jerome Overbeck.

Preston was an officer with the Chicago Police Department's Fifth District for three years.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed outside her Avalon Park home exactly one week before she was set to receive her Master of Jurisprudence degree from Loyola University's School of Law.

Preston's mother, Dionne Mhoon, accepted her daughter's degree on her behalf to a standing audience of her former peers.

Loved ones held a picture of Preston as they walked across the stage.

"Aréanah's family, you honor us by your presence here today, and we pledge our love, prayers and support as you mourn, remember and honor Aréanah," said Loyola University Chicago President Mark Reed. "She will always be a member of this Loyola Class of 2023."

Preston's family also attended a mass celebration for graduates at the university, this morning.

Police have arrested four people in connection to her murder.