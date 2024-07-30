The records including recordings between Grayson and his supervisors as they discuss inaccuracies in his police reports.

Audio recordings reveal deputy involved in Sonya Massey killing was scolded by previous supervisor

A chief deputy is heard in a 2022 recording questioning former deputy Sean Grayson about his mishandling of a traffic case.

A chief deputy is heard in a 2022 recording questioning former deputy Sean Grayson about his mishandling of a traffic case.

A chief deputy is heard in a 2022 recording questioning former deputy Sean Grayson about his mishandling of a traffic case.

A chief deputy is heard in a 2022 recording questioning former deputy Sean Grayson about his mishandling of a traffic case.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- There is more coming out about the sheriff's deputy charged in the fatal police shooting of an Illinois mother.

His troubled past is raising questions about why he was hired in the first place.

New details emerging include allegations of aggression and integrity issues involving Sean Grayson.

He's the former Illinois sheriff's deputy charged in the murder of Sonya Massey. She called 911 earlier this month to report a suspected prowler at her Springfield home.

Body-camera video shows Grayson responding and later shooting Massey as she held a pot of boiling water.

RELATED: What we know about the deputy charged with killing woman in her home after she called 911 for help

"Where's the gun?" one officer could be heard asking.

"No, she had boiling water and she came at me with boiling water," Grayson is heard replying.

"You shot her?" the other officer asked.

"Yeah, she said she was gonna rebuke me in the name of Jesus and came at me with boiling water," Grayson replied.

RELATED: Bodycam video reveals chaotic scene of deputy fatally shooting woman who called 911 for help

Grayson has held six different jobs in law enforcement since 2020.

And now, ABC News has obtained records from his eleven-month tenure at The Logan County Sheriff's Office in Lincoln, Illinois.

The records include recordings between Grayson and his supervisors as they discuss inaccuracies in his police reports.

"We had this conversation. I told you in that meeting -- review all your reports, make sure they're right," the supervisor says in the recording.

One supervisor is heard reprimanding Grayson for misconduct.

ALSO SEE: Ex-deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey was discharged from the Army for serious misconduct

"The sheriff and I will not tolerate lying or deception. I have zero tolerance for stretching the law. Because when you have officers that stretch the law, they will get caught, they will get prosecuted, and they will handcuff the rest of law enforcement," the supervisor told Grayson.

Records also show a woman filed a complaint, claiming Grayson tried to watch as she was strip-searched.

However, according to the paperwork, Grayson left the Logan County Sheriff's Office last year in "good standing."

He was hired days later by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office In Springfield, where he was working at the time of Massey's shooting.

RELATED: Illinois sheriff says his department 'failed' Sonya Massey, woman shot to death by deputy

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says his department "failed" Massey.

"She called for help and we failed her. That's all she did, that's all she did was call for help," Sheriff Campbell said.

Sheriff Campbell has refused to resign for hiring Grayson.

Before his policing career, Grayson was also convicted of DUI twice and was kicked out of the military.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

