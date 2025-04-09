Treat yourself with sustainable must-haves for Earth Month, with savings up to 66% off

Earth Month is here! What better way to celebrate than to treat yourself to deals on eco-friendly products? From diamonds to cookware, ABC Secret Sales has a few ways to show yourself and the Earth a little extra love. Save green and go green with these environmentally friendly must-haves!

Treat yourself the eco-friendly way

50% to 63% off ABC Secret Sales Clean Origin: Lab Diamond Jewelry $199.00 to $1500.00

Redefine luxury with gorgeous lab-grown diamonds. Clean Origin designs with ethically created and conflict-free lab-grown diamonds, reducing water and energy use, land and mineral disturbance and carbon emissions along the way. Classic diamond studs are set in a white gold four-prong basket. The luxurious, stunning tennis bracelet is set in 14k white gold in one, two, three and four total carat weight options. Build your diamond lineup and sparkle all day long. Free shipping!

30% off ABC Secret Sales Anyday: Cookware Set (6-Piece with Lids) $105.00

Say hello to your new go-to dish for everything. This cookware set from Anyday is multi-use and plastic-free. Seamlessly go from cooking to storage to reheating - all in one dish, eliminating the need for plastic containers. All six pieces are oven, microwave and dishwasher-safe, plus they all come with a lid for sealing and storing. Free shipping!

50% off ABC Secret Sales KORRES: Skincare $9.50 to $62.00

KORRES was born out of the oldest homeopathic pharmacy in Athens, Greece over 25 years ago. They focus on safety, transparency and the transformative power of plant-based ingredients. The Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink is a luxurious face oil that blurs imperfections, smoothes texture, and replenishes skin with hydration. The foaming cleanser is a fan-favorite that cleanses and nourishes skin at the same time. Address a wide range of skin concerns with this assortment.

36% off ABC Secret Sales Clean People: Laundry Detergent Sheets (96 Loads) $21.00

Clean clothes with detergent sheets that are good for you and good for the environment. Clean People eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets are made with safer ingredients and no artificial dyes or optical brighteners. No spills or waste with premeasured sheets. The hypoallergenic formula is simple yet effective, perfect for even the most sensitive skin. Choose from fresh scents or a fragrance-free option! The plastic-free packaging is compact for easy storage and no plastic waste!

50% to 66% off ABC Secret Sales USB Lighter Co: Rechargeable Lighters $10.00 to $10.00

Light anything with eco-conscious lighters! Instead of butane, USB Lighter Co. lighters recharge as easily as your phone. Great for candles, camping, stoves and fireplaces - anytime you need a light. With hundreds of lights per charge, these come in handy daily. And they make great, easy gifts!

