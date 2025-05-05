Semi driver expected to plea guilty in bus crash that injured Saint Ignatius hockey players

St. Ignatius hockey players are suing a semi driver and trucking companies over a serious bus crash in Warsaw, Indiana.

St. Ignatius hockey players are suing a semi driver and trucking companies over a serious bus crash in Warsaw, Indiana.

St. Ignatius hockey players are suing a semi driver and trucking companies over a serious bus crash in Warsaw, Indiana.

St. Ignatius hockey players are suing a semi driver and trucking companies over a serious bus crash in Warsaw, Indiana.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A guilty plea is expected on Monday from the truck driver who is blamed for a drunk driving crash that injured the Saint Ignatius hockey team.

Victor Santos will make his plea in Warsaw, Indiana on Monday afternoon.

In November 2022, 23 student athletes from the boys junior varsity hockey team and two adult coaches were on board a bus when police said a speeding and swerving semi-truck slammed into them.

Santos is facing at least four felony counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, and 22 felony counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Warsaw police said.

Some of the players and their parents are expected to give impact statements at Monday's hearing.

Authorities said Santos was speeding at more than 90 miles per hour and had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.

Santos faces up to 20 years in prison.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

READ ALSO | St. Ignatius JV hockey team returns to ice 2 months after team bus struck by alleged drunk driver

