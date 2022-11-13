St. Ignatius hockey bus crash: 16 injured, including students in Warsaw, Indiana collision

3 critically hurt after at least 1 person ejected from bus, police say

St. Ignatius hockey players were among 16 people injured in an Indiana bus crash.

WARSAW, Ind. (WLS) -- Sixteen people, including students from Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep, have been injured after their bus was hit by a semi in Indiana on Saturday night.

The students were part of a hockey team playing in a tournament in Culver about 110 miles southeast of Chicago. After having dinner in Warsaw, they were headed to a local hotel when a semi driver slammed into their bus.

Police said at least one person was ejected and three people are in critical condition.

Family members are now with the injured students in the hospital.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and arrested the semi driver. They said he was swerving and speeding before the crash.