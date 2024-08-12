Semi rolls over on OB Edens Expressway in Skokie, causing massive delays, video shows

The crash happened around 5:17 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Edens Expressway between Old Orchard Road and Lake Avenue.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Commuters were stuck in traffic after a semi rolled over on the outbound lanes of I-94 in the north suburbs.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. where traffic could be seen backed up for a couple of miles in Skokie.

By 6:40 a.m. crews had the truck upright, but it lost its load in the crash. Chopper 7 was over the scene as crews cleaned up what seemed to be produce from the expressway.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown. At least one person was taken by first responders.

What led up to the crash was not immediately available by authorities.

First responders were on the scene as crews worked to get the truck out of the way and allow traffic to flow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.