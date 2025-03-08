Settlement reached in police shooting that killed man accused of taking hostages at Romeoville bank

Grand jury could not find enough evidence to indict Will County SWAT Team member who fired fatal shot

Illinois State Police released video of the deadly 2022 Will County shooting of George Walker, accused of taking hostages at a Romeoville bank.

ROMEVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit against a Will County SWAT sniper who killed a suspect who had already surrendered.

Police said video released in January of this year showed the suspect, George Walker, taking hostages at a bank in Romeoville in 2022.

Police also said that after negotiations, Walker released the hostages, disarmed himself and was walking out when a SWAT sniper fired a deadly shot.

A grand jury declined to bring charges against the officer.

Details of the settlement have not been made public.