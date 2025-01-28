Will County Grand Jury could not find enough evidence to indict Will County SWAT Team member who fired fatal shot

Video released of 2022 police shooting that killed man accused of taking hostages at Romeoville bank

ROMEVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Surveillance video was released Monday from a 2022 incident at a bank in Romeoville that ended with the suspect getting killed.

The video, released by Illinois State Police, shows 65-year-old George Walker walking into the Fifth Third Bank, located at 275 S. Weber Road, and firing a gun into the ceiling twice in May of 2022.

Police say he held several people hostage for about half an hour, before letting them go.

The video then shows Walker place his gun on a chair inside the bank.

He then walks to the entryway, eventually kneeling, with the SWAT team outside.

As he gets up and reaches for the door, a single gunshot is fired from outside, hitting him.

Walker died.

ABC7 Chicago froze the video before he was hit.

The video was released Monday after a Will County Grand Jury decided they could not find enough evidence to indict the Will County SWAT Team member who fired the fatal shot.

Neither the Will County Sheriff's Office nor the Will County State's Attorney's Office immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Will County Coroner's Office previously identified him as Gregory Walker.